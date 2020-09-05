Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of TNMCF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Euro Sun Mining has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21.
About Euro Sun Mining
Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.