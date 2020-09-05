Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TNMCF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Euro Sun Mining has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21.

Get Euro Sun Mining alerts:

About Euro Sun Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.