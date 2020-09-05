Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sells $2,855,747.45 in Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45.

NYSE EL opened at $216.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.60.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,638,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,530 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.