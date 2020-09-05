Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Receives $285.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $224.26 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $87,450,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,248,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 288,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

