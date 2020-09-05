Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Catalent Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the company will earn $2.56 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTLT. Argus started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Catalent stock opened at $83.95 on Thursday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 390.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Catalent by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.