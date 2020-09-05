Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 884 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 651,392 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 833,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 279,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,120,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 129,808 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,423,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 213,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,449. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03.

