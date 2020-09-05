Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 523 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 382,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,472. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.