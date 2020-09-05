Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 336 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

MDYV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. 108,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,192. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

