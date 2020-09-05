Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 220,825 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220,825 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,619,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,293,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,818 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4,074.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,451,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,987,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,843. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

