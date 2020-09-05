Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 42,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 230.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $462,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,828. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

