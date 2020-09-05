Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $23,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 381,849 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,850,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,735.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 119,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.75. 79,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,929. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

