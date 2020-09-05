Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 614.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $5,041,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Baidu by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,031 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,875. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.08.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

