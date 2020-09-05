Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,121 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.94. 2,055,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,924. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.54.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.