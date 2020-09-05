Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,709,000 after purchasing an additional 636,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,590,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,054,000 after purchasing an additional 337,397 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,070,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 490,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.86. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

