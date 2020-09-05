Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 17,221 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

