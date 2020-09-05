Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,222 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

BATS:IGV traded down $9.30 on Friday, reaching $307.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,607 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.20.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

