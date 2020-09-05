Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. 82,217,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,820,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.