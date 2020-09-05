Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,234,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,221. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

