Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.65.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,010. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

