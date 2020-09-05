Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,030,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,157,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

