Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6,684.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 54,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

