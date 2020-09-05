Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,855,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,694.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,877 shares of company stock worth $28,290,503. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.71. 2,783,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,472. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

