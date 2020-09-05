Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $141.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,252. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $150.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

