Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 615.5% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,582 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 79.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 871.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 112,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $60.24. 8,579,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,087. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

