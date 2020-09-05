Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in General Motors by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,424,753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after buying an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,783,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,602. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.