Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

