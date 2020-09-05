Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 1,219,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

