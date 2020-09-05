Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 266.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 2,255,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,922. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

