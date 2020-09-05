Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 169.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 4,500,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

