Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 74,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 352.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $743,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $5,191,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.41. The company had a trading volume of 150,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,786. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.20.

