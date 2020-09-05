Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 11.59% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXE traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.