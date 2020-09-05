Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 7,287 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $191.52. 1,032,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

