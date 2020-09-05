Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 10,791 Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Roku by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $185.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.41, for a total value of $6,314,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,997 shares of company stock valued at $58,046,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.68.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

