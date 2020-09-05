Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.61. 1,813,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,630. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day moving average of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total transaction of $363,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,701 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,172. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.