Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 2,798 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $81.93. 10,492,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,008. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 167.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

