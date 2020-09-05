Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 1,696 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 264,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

