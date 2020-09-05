Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 1,355 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.94. 3,652,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.75 and a 200-day moving average of $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.