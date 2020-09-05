Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 10,300 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. 872,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

