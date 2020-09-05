Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 98,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,875,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 134,721 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,815,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,106,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,601,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

