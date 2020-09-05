Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,802 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,416 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,943,000 after purchasing an additional 324,231 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.47. 7,512,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,176. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

