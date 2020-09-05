Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $14.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $564.63. 822,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,299. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $584.62 and its 200 day moving average is $517.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

