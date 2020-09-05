Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,833,000 after acquiring an additional 360,458 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,605,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,195,000 after acquiring an additional 356,925 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,347,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after buying an additional 640,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5,300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,282,000 after buying an additional 858,701 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,283,000 after buying an additional 68,934 shares during the period.

IWY stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.41. 241,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,461. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $131.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

