Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,184 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.24. 8,923,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,422,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. The company has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

