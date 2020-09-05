Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,783 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 172.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,142,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,422. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52.

