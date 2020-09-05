Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,338 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 9,250.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,829. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

