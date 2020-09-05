Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alliant Energy worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

NYSE:LNT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.29. 1,763,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,778. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

