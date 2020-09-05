Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,725 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Helen of Troy worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 205.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,848,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.97. The company had a trading volume of 157,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,650. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $213.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.60.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

