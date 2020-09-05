Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after buying an additional 150,543 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.81.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

