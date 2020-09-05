Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 9,309 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,706,000 after acquiring an additional 974,451 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.12. 935,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

