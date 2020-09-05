Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 76,186 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,186 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of GCI Liberty worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLIBA stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 333,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.14.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

