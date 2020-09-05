Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 58,526 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,526 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Yum China worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 5,286,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,987. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

